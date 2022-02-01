01 February 2022

Joe Marler cleared to rejoin England squad after self-isolation

By NewsChain Sport
01 February 2022

England’s troubled build-up to their Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland has eased slightly after Joe Marler was cleared to rejoin the squad.

Marler tested positive for Covid a week ago, threatening his involvement in Saturday’s trip to Murrayfield, but he has now left self-isolation.

Crucially, it enables the veteran prop to take part in Tuesday’s full-bore training session that is influential in team selection.

