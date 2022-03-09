Josh Navidi to return for Wales in Six Nations clash with France
Flanker Josh Navidi has been recalled to the Wales team in a reshaped back-row for Friday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against France.
Navidi made his comeback appearance for Cardiff last week after five months out because of a shoulder injury, while he has not played Test rugby for almost a year.
But he will pack down alongside Taulupe Faletau at number eight, with Seb Davies handed blindside flanker duties.
