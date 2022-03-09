09 March 2022

Josh Navidi to return for Wales in Six Nations clash with France

By NewsChain Sport
09 March 2022

Flanker Josh Navidi has been recalled to the Wales team in a reshaped back-row for Friday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against France.

Navidi made his comeback appearance for Cardiff last week after five months out because of a shoulder injury, while he has not played Test rugby for almost a year.

But he will pack down alongside Taulupe Faletau at number eight, with Seb Davies handed blindside flanker duties.

