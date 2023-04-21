Legal tackle height lowered in community rugby after RFU council approves change
The legal tackle height in community rugby will be lowered to the base of the sternum from July 1 following a vote by the Rugby Football Union council on Friday.
Attempts by the RFU to force through the change in January were met with uproar due to the new level being set at the waist and the lack of consultation with the grassroots game.
But following a period of discussion and an online open survey, the feedback was presented to the RFU council, which has approved the adjustment of the height to “the area of the tummy or belly and below”.
