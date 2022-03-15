15 March 2022

Leicester fined over salary cap regulations breach but avoid points deduction

By NewsChain Sport
15 March 2022

Leicester have been fined £309,841.06 but avoided any points deduction after a Premiership Rugby investigation found they had failed to comply with salary cap regulations.

It was discovered that the league leaders had entered into an arrangements whereby a third-party company made payments to the image rights companies of Leicester players.

The payments that were made over the four seasons from 2016-17 to 2019-20 and should have been declared as part of part of their salary cap, but they were not disclosed.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Hopes rise for detained British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe as she gets passport back

world news

Star Hobson’s mother Frankie Smith to have sentence for toddler’s death reviewed

news

Russia pounds away at Ukraine as two sides plan more talks

world news