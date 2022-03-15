Leicester fined over salary cap regulations breach but avoid points deduction
Leicester have been fined £309,841.06 but avoided any points deduction after a Premiership Rugby investigation found they had failed to comply with salary cap regulations.
It was discovered that the league leaders had entered into an arrangements whereby a third-party company made payments to the image rights companies of Leicester players.
The payments that were made over the four seasons from 2016-17 to 2019-20 and should have been declared as part of part of their salary cap, but they were not disclosed.
