08 February 2022

Lewis Ludlam ruled out of England’s clash with Italy

By NewsChain Sport
England flanker Lewis Ludlam has been ruled out of Sunday’s Guinness Six Nations match against Italy by rib cartilage damage.

Head coach Eddie Jones expects Ludlam to recover in time for the visit of Wales to Twickenham on February 26 after sustaining the injury in the Calcutta Cup defeat by Scotland on Saturday.

Veteran second row Joe Launchbury has been called into the squad as cover after overcoming a knee injury.

