Lewis Ludlow named England A captain for Scotland A clash

11:25am, Fri 25 Jun 2021
Gloucester flanker Lewis Ludlow will captain England A in Sunday’s clash with Scotland A at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.

England have selected 11 uncapped players for the non-cap international encounter, with Leicester prop Ellis Genge vice-captain on his home ground.

Bristol’s Harry Randall and Wasps’ Jacob Umaga will pair up at half-back, with Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins and Charlie Ewels joining Genge as the only fully-capped players in the starting line-up.

Bath flanker Sam Underhill has been ruled out of contention due to concussion, while Northampton centre Fraser Dingwall has a calf issue.

England A head coach John Mitchell said: “This squad has grown over the past few weeks, is full of energy and competition and the players have given their all.

“Now the next step is for us to work even harder at becoming more cohesive in our final stages of our preparation.

“We are looking forward to a tough game against Scotland A. We’ve prepared well and will arrive ready for it.”

