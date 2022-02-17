Liam Williams brushes off ‘internet trolls’ who targeted him over Scarlets exit

Liam Williams has refused to dwell on “internet trolls” who have attacked him following news of his Scarlets exit and focused instead on Wales’ Six Nations title defence.

The British and Irish Lions star has found himself in the firing line on social media since it was announced last month that he is to join Welsh rivals Cardiff at the end of the season.

Williams played 111 games for the Scarlets – including the Guinness PRO12 final victory – between 2011 and 2017 before joining English powerhouse Saracens.

Cardiff-bound Liam Williams (left) has seen his relationship with some Scarlets supporters turn sour (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Archive)

But the 30-year-old full-back or wing has made only four appearances since returning to west Wales in 2020, and news of his move to Cardiff has not gone down well with some Scarlets supporters.

Asked about social media attacks on him, Williams said: “You always get these internet trolls who sit behind a keyboard.

“I wouldn’t say I’m disappointed about it, you always get these.

“I was there for six years before I left the first time and over the past two years not much rugby has been played.

“I’m still with the Scarlets until the end of the season and I’ll give 100 per cent down there.

“What can you say? I’ll do my best until the end of the season.”

Williams won his 76th Wales cap against Scotland last weekend as Wayne Pivac’s side bounced back from a heavy defeat to Ireland in their 2022 Guinness Six Nations opener.

The defending Six Nations champions edged out Scotland 20-17 in Cardiff to revive their title hopes.

Next up for Wales is a trip to England on February 26 and facing a hostile Twickenham atmosphere.

“I think it’s a great place to play,” Williams said. “I actually quite like heading up to London and playing at Twickenham.

“I know the crowd gets on your back, but obviously that’s part and parcel of home and away games.

“I’ve had a good couple of games there and a couple of good wins too. For me personally, I don’t get intimidated by any stadium.

“I try and get energy from that and the boos and when you’re driving in, the guys flicking the v’s at you and all that.

“I try and get some energy from that and take it onto the pitch.”

Manu Tuilagi has returned to the England squad after injury and could start at 12 as Eddie Jones’ side seek to build on their 33-0 win in Italy.

Henry Slade has impressed at inside centre, partnering Elliot Daly in the first game and Joe Marchant in the second, but will likely move to 13 if Tuilagi plays.

Fit-again Manu Tuilagi could return to the England midfield against Wales (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

Williams said of Tuilagi: “There’s only one way that bloke goes and that’s straight.

“He’s a good player for them. He’s been injured for a little while, but I saw him play for Sale a couple of weeks ago and smash that 12 from Harlequins (Andre Esterhuizen).

“He’s a big name and he’s a big player for the English team.

“But we’ve worked hard this week and there’s a lot more to come.”