Lions begin preparations for South Africa clash with only Finn Russell ruled out

Finn Russell is the only player ruled out for the Lions against South Africa on Saturday (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
10:43am, Mon 19 Jul 2021
The British and Irish Lions begin preparations for Saturday’s first Test against South Africa with only Finn Russell ruled out because of his Achilles injury.

Liam Williams is due to complete the return to play protocols for concussion on Monday, placing him in contention to face the Springboks at Cape Town Stadium.

“All the boys are pretty good apart from Finn, so everyone’s coming through and they’re all available for selection,” defence coach Steve Tandy said.

