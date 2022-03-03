03 March 2022

Luke Cowan-Dickie ruled out of Six Nations push with ‘significant’ knee injury

By NewsChain Sport
03 March 2022

Luke Cowan-Dickie will play no further part in England’s Guinness Six Nations title challenge because of the knee injury he sustained against Wales.

Hooker Cowan-Dickie could be ruled out for the rest of the season by the damage sustained in the first half of Saturday’s 23-19 victory in round three and will miss England’s last two matches against Ireland and France.

“It’s a pretty significant injury. It’s knee ligament and a bit of cartilage damage,” Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter said.

Luke Cowan-Dickie’s Six Nations campaign is over (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

“There’s further assessment going on but he’s definitely going to be out for a significant period of time, possibly the rest of the season.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

At least 227 civilians killed in Ukraine as one million flee invasion

world news

Roman Abramovich ‘ready to sell Chelsea’ as Swiss billionaire claims to have been approached

world news

PM says Putin will ‘feel the consequences’ for Ukraine invasion

world news