Luke Cowan-Dickie ruled out of Six Nations push with ‘significant’ knee injury
Luke Cowan-Dickie will play no further part in England’s Guinness Six Nations title challenge because of the knee injury he sustained against Wales.
Hooker Cowan-Dickie could be ruled out for the rest of the season by the damage sustained in the first half of Saturday’s 23-19 victory in round three and will miss England’s last two matches against Ireland and France.
“It’s a pretty significant injury. It’s knee ligament and a bit of cartilage damage,” Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter said.
“There’s further assessment going on but he’s definitely going to be out for a significant period of time, possibly the rest of the season.”
