Lukhanyo Am promises a bruising encounter as South Africa bid to bounce back

Lukhanyo Am has vowed South Africa will take the physical battle to the British and Irish Lions on Saturday.

The Springboks centre produced a thundering hit on Elliot Daly to start the three-Test series in shuddering style last weekend.

South Africa stormed into a 12-3 half-time lead only to lose the first Test 22-17, leaving the hosts to rue letting that advantage slip.

But now the World Cup-winning powerhouse Am has pledged the Boks will be back to their bruising best in this weekend’s second tussle with the Lions.

Asked about his big hit on Daly, Am said: “It was the first Test of the series and the emotions were there, it was intentional to set the standards.

“As a team we have always had a great defensive mindset and it is something we are very proud of.

“This weekend it will be another physical battle we will be taking on.”

South Africa’s discipline slipped markedly in the second half on Saturday, with the Lions forcing the hosts into errors every time they kept possession in extended spells.

The Boks have worked hard this week to sharpen up their focus on both sides of the ball, leaving Am confident of a quick improvement as the hosts will bid to square the three-Test series.

“We are very good at adapting and reading what is happening on the field; it is something we will be aware of during the game,” said Am.

“You can never know their plans, but I think we are very good at adapting and reading what is happening on the field.

“We obviously expect some sort of a change because of the personnel that they have. That’s something we’re preparing for and will be aware of during the game.”