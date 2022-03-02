Manu Tuilagi and Luke Cowan-Dickie missing from England training
Manu Tuilagi and Luke Cowan-Dickie are missing from England’s training squad for their three-day camp in Bristol this week.
Tuilagi is recovering from a hamstring strain and Cowan-Dickie is waiting to discover how serious is the knee injury incurred in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations win over Wales.
Tom Curry is overcoming the concussion sustained at Twickenham in round three so Lewis Ludlow has been called up as back-row cover.
