Manu Tuilagi forced to withdraw from England training squad through injury

Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of England's Tests against the USA and Canada
By NewsChain Sport
10:19am, Tue 22 Jun 2021
Manu Tuilagi has suffered a fresh injury setback that has forced him to withdraw from England’s training squad for next month’s Tests against the USA and Canada.

Tuilagi has played three matches for Sale since recovering from an Achilles problem sustained in September, only to pick up a knock in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership semi-final defeat by Exeter.

After an assessment by the Sharks, the 30-year-old has been pulled out of Eddie Jones’ 36-strong squad, who are preparing for Sunday’s ‘A’ international against Scotland.

