Ollie Lawrence ruled out of England’s clash with Ireland due to hamstring injury
Ollie Lawrence has been ruled out of England’s final Guinness Six Nations match against Ireland because of a damaged hamstring.
Lawrence sustained the injury during the final quarter of Saturday’s 53-10 mauling by France that registered the team’s heaviest ever defeat at Twickenham.
Guy Porter has been drafted into a 36-man training squad as centre cover but Manu Tuilagi is also available having completed his suspension for dangerous play.
