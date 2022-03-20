RFU ‘fully supports’ Eddie Jones despite England’s underwhelming Six Nations
Eddie Jones has been given the full backing of the Rugby Football Union despite another disappointing Guinness Six Nations campaign in which England finish third.
The RFU has moved quickly to end any doubt over Jones’ future in the wake of Saturday night’s 25-13 defeat by France, who were crowned Grand Slam champions in Paris.
It is the third time in five years that England have ended the competition with three losses and comes just 12 months after the Australian head coach survived an inquest into finishing fifth.
However, the RFU is confident he remains the right man for the job.
“Eddie Jones is building a new England team and against a clear strategy we are encouraged by the solid progress the team has made during this Six Nations,” an RFU spokesperson said.
“The RFU continues to fully support Eddie, the coaching team and players and we are excited about the summer tour and the progress to rebuild a winning England team.”
