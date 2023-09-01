Rugby World Cup 2023 in numbers

The Rugby World Cup kicks off in France on September 8.

Here, PA looks at some of the numbers behind the tournament’s history.

10 – This is the 10th staging of the World Cup.

4 – The number of different winners (New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and England).

3 – The record for most wins, shared by New Zealand and reigning champions South Africa.

3 – Hosts France have reached three previous finals, losing to New Zealand in 1987 and 2011 and Australia in 1999.

142-0 – Record World Cup win, by Australia over Namibia in 2003. Their 22 tries were also a record.

277 – Former England fly-half Jonny Wilkinson, who kicked the winning drop goal in the 2003 final, is the tournament’s record points scorer.

15 – Former wingers Jonah Lomu (New Zealand) and Bryan Habana (South Africa) share the try-scoring record.

22 – England’s Jason Leonard and New Zealand’s double World Cup-winning captain Richie McCaw have made the most appearances at the tournament.

51 – Number of points in the highest-scoring World Cup final between New Zealand and Australia in 2015.

2 – The number of finals that were decided by extra-time (1995 and 2003).

20 – The number of countries that will take part in the 2023 World Cup.

1 – Chile will be making their World Cup debut.

16 – Years since Portugal’s only previous appearance.

48 – The number of games at the 2023 World Cup.

49 – The number of days the tournament will last for.

9 – The number of different stadiums that will host games in France.

1 – Ireland’s Joy Neville, named as a television match official, will be the first woman to officiate matches at a men’s World Cup.