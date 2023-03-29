Saracens ‘relatively optimistic’ Owen Farrell will be fit for Ospreys clash
Saracens are hopeful that Owen Farrell will be fit for Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup round-of-16 clash with the Ospreys.
Farrell limped off with an ankle injury in the 70th minute of Saturday’s victory over Harlequins, but the England captain has made a rapid recovery.
“Owen took part in some of the training today (Wednesday), so we’re relatively optimistic that he’ll be available for this weekend,” director of rugby Mark McCall said.
