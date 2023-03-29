29 March 2023

Saracens ‘relatively optimistic’ Owen Farrell will be fit for Ospreys clash

By NewsChain Sport
29 March 2023

Saracens are hopeful that Owen Farrell will be fit for Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup round-of-16 clash with the Ospreys.

Farrell limped off with an ankle injury in the 70th minute of Saturday’s victory over Harlequins, but the England captain has made a rapid recovery.

“Owen took part in some of the training today (Wednesday), so we’re relatively optimistic that he’ll be available for this weekend,” director of rugby Mark McCall said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

There's something to tweet about! Gary Lineker wins £4.9m tax battle with HMRC

news

Teacher strikes could disrupt exams as union urges members to reject pay offer

news

Harry returns to High Court for second day of hearing in privacy claim

news