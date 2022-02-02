Scotland ‘trying to put it all together’ as they target Six Nations glory

Ali Price admits buoyant Scotland must become more consistent if they are to challenge for the Six Nations title this year.

The Scots have recorded impressive victories over England, France and Australia in the last 12 months but have never won more than three of their five matches in a single Six Nations campaign.

Last year, the historic wins at Twickenham and in Paris were offset by narrow defeats against Wales and Ireland.

Scotland recorded a historic victory at Twickenham last year (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

And Glasgow scrum-half Price acknowledges they need to string together a solid run of results if they are to win the competition for the first time since 1999, when it was still the Five Nations.

“If you get four or five wins then you’re knocking at the door on that last weekend to see where you finish up,” he said.

“Last year we had a couple of famous victories away from home that we hadn’t managed to achieve for a number of years.

“But it was six or seven match points in total that covered the losses at home, whereas in years gone by we’ve managed to win our home games and not pick up the away wins.

Wales won at Murrayfield last season (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

“It’s trying to put it all together, that’s the challenge. That’s the challenge for all sides to get that four or five wins and get the title, and that’s no different for us.

“We’re going into this wanting to win every game and hopefully if we can put it all together, draw on the experiences from last year and the year before, we should be in a good place come the last weekend.”

The Scots kick off their campaign at home to England on Saturday. Price came on as a substitute when they last beat the Auld Enemy at BT Murrayfield in 2018 and would love to experience a repeat.

Scotland recorded a home Calcutta Cup win in 2018 (Ian Rutherford/PA) (PA Archive)

“It was very special,” he said. “I was on towards the end of that game.

“For me the energy of BT Murrayfield is brilliant when there’s a full house but on a day like that when the anthem was being sung towards the end of the game, and there were full stands waiting for that final whistle, it was a goosebumps moment.

“We’ll be looking to recreate that this weekend. Pure excitement. There’s a different feeling around the place when it’s a Scotland-England game. There’s no better game to start a tournament off with.”