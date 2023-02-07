Scott Cummings is on his way back from injury (David Davies/PA)
07 February 2023

Scott Cummings joins Scotland squad as he moves closer to return from injury

By NewsChain Sport
07 February 2023

Glasgow lock Scott Cummings has joined up with the Scotland squad this week as he closes in on a return from injury.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined since picking up a foot injury just before the Autumn Tests and has not played since turning out for his club in a United Rugby Championship match away to Sharks in mid-October.

Cummings – who has 23 caps, the most recent of which came in last summer’s tour of Argentina – is now back in contention and will train with the squad ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations match against Wales at BT Murrayfield.

Saracens flanker Andy Christie has dropped out of the Scotland squad due to injury.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Turkey Earthquake death toll approaches 5,000 as rescue efforts continue

world news

Boy, six, who shot teacher allegedly tried to choke another and whipped pupils

world news

Headteacher found dead with daughter, 7, and husband at home in school grounds

news