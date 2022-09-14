Steve Diamond believes crisis club Worcester’s game with Exeter will go ahead

Worcester boss Steve Diamond is confident Sunday’s clash with Exeter will go ahead as the club continues their desperate fight for survival.

Doubts have emerged over whether the first appearance of the season at Sixways will take place despite the Warriors revealing on Tuesday that terms have been agreed with undisclosed new buyers, who would also supply the finances needed to stage the game.

While an agreement has been reached, as of Wednesday afternoon it had not been signed as Worcester contend with debts of over £25million including £6million in unpaid tax.

Worcester are in financial trouble (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

“It seems that the two owners have managed to find an investor,” Diamond said.

“We’ve got no real detail of who they are, it’s in strictest confidence. They’ve assured me that is imminent. And they are rugby fans.

“As far as I’m concerned the game’s on. I’ve been told nothing untoward. We’re preparing as though the game is on. We’re on BT. All buttons are being pressed.

“All money is welcomed and I think the current owners are doing everything behind the scenes to ensure that the game goes on, which means staff being paid, suppliers been paid and casual workers coming in.”

Diamond is among those on the rugby department not to have been paid for August, while staff on the non-rugby side of the business have received only 65 per cent of their salary for last month.

The veteran director of rugby has been kept in the dark over the discussions with the new owners, claiming to know no more details than those revealed in the most recent statement.

“There’s a lot of artillery been aimed at the owners, rightly or wrongly,” Diamond said.

“I think they are genuinely trying to do the best for the situation and they know I have a lot of experience and I don’t need an arm around me in this situation.

“What I require and what the club, players, sponsors and supporters require, is for this to be done as quickly as possible.

“If people aren’t paid and suppliers aren’t paid then I don’t think logistically the game can go on.

“However, sat here at 1130am, I’m pretty confident the game will go on from what information I’ve been given this morning.

“So big things like stewarding, ambulances – all the sort of normal stuff which nobody sees – are in place.

“Catering is being put in place. I find it difficult to believe that statement would be made to the national press yesterday if it can’t be fulfilled.”