Taine Basham eyeing immediate Wales response after disappointing opener

Taine Basham says there is “definitely going to be an edge” in the Wales camp ahead of a potential make-or-break Guinness Six Nations clash against Scotland.

Wales know that a first Scottish victory in Cardiff since 2002 next Saturday would effectively end all hope of a successful Six Nations title defence.

A 29-7 defeat against Ireland shunted silverware hopes sideways, and if Scotland prevail it would leave Wales in damage-limitation mode heading for a Twickenham appointment with England two weeks later.

Taine Basham (right) was Wales’ most influential performer against Ireland (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Wire)

The Scots have lost on their last eight Six Nations visits to the Welsh capital, conceding 251 points, but they will head south buoyed by a memorable Calcutta Cup success against England.

“It is all about mindset for me. There will be no doubt that we will bring that next week,” Wales flanker Basham said.

“We will look back and realise that physically we didn’t turn up. It has to turn up next week, especially in front of a home crowd.

“There is definitely going to be an edge next week. The boys are going to be disappointed about this result (in Dublin) and the way we performed, especially in the first 10 minutes.

“I think the second 20 minutes of the first half when we took the ball in motion, you could see we were breaking them down.

“Next week, it’s more of that, getting off the line in defence and just being really physical.”

Basham was a shining light amid the Aviva Stadium gloom for Wales, underlining his burgeoning reputation with an outstanding display.

The 22-year-old scored a consolation try five minutes from time, and also led his team’s statistics chart in terms of metres made (93), tackles (22) and carries (15).

Chucking my body about is what I have to do for the team

He carried on from where he left off in Wales’ Autumn Nations Series campaign, and his battle with Scotland’s British and Irish Lions openside Hamish Watson next Saturday is a mouth-watering one.

Basham added: “That is what is expected of me from my team-mates and myself.

“Chucking my body about is what I have to do for the team, so I can be happy with that.

“Every time you get an opportunity in this shirt, just play your own game and make your own stamp on it.”