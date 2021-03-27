The 2021 Six Nations in numbers

Wales claimed the Guinness Six Nations title for the second time in three years.

Here, the PA news agency crunches the numbers behind an unusual and, at times, memorable tournament.

20 – Tries scored by Wales.

239 – Points conceded by wooden spoon winners Italy, a Six Nations record.

Scotland’s Duhan Van Der Merwe had a tournament to remember (PA Wire)

5 – Tries scored by Scotland’s tournament debutant Duhan Van Der Merwe, who pipped Wales’ Louis Rees-Zammit and England’s Anthony Watson to finish top try-scorer. Also the number of red cards, including two apiece for Scotland and Ireland.

0 – Fans able to attend matches amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And number of drop goals in the tournament.

38 – Scotland beat England at Twickenham for the first time since 1983, ending a 38-year wait.

34– Tries conceded by Italy, another Six Nations record.

Antoine Dupont - the tournament's player of the year in 2020 - enjoyed another fine Championship (PA Wire)

65 – Points registered by Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, the tournament’s leading scorer.

500 – England captain Owen Farrell became the third player to reach 500 Six Nations points after Ronan O’Gara (557) and Jonny Wilkinson (546). Ireland fly-half Sexton is on 496.

3 – Defeats suffered by deposed champions England, who finished fifth for only the second time since 2000.

16 – Yellow cards in the tournament, seven of which were shown to Italy, including two for captain Luca Bigi.

67 – Penalties conceded by England and Italy, a Six Nations record they now share.

Ireland’s CJ Stander, left, produced the most carries in his final Six Nations campaign before retirement (PA Wire)

63 – Six Nations appearances made by Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones, six short of former Italy player Sergio Parisse.

72 – Carries made by Ireland back-row CJ Stander, who will retire in the summer.

86 – Tries scored in the competition, and successful tackles made by Wales flanker Justin Tipuric, a tournament high.

12 – Penalties conceded by England’s Maro Itoje, a Championship high.

Wales flanker Justin Tipuric, right, made the most Six Nations tackles (PA Archive)

32 – Successive Six Nations defeats suffered by Italy, stretching back to 2015.

492 – Metres made by France full-back Brice Dulin, more than any other player.

41 – The number of times Scotland have won the Calcutta Cup.