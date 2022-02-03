03 February 2022

Tom Curry to captain England in Six Nations opener against Scotland

By NewsChain Sport
03 February 2022

Tom Curry has filled England’s leadership void after being named captain for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Scotland at Murrayfield.

The 23-year-old back row becomes the country’s youngest skipper since Will Carling in 1988 and is appointed after injury ruled Owen Farrell and Courtney Lawes out of contention.

Marcus Smith has held off the challenge of George Ford to continue at fly-half for the Calcutta Cup clash.

England head coach Eddie Jones said: “Tom Curry will captain the side for this game and has the respect of the team around him, in Owen and Courtney’s absence.

“He also has the support of the vice captains and other leaders in the team such as Maro Itoje and Ben Youngs.”

