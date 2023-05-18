Tom Curry wants action over ‘crocodile roll’ technique that sidelined twin Ben

Tom Curry believes rugby should act to prevent the type of injury that has ended the World Cup aspirations of his twin brother Ben.

Ben has been ruled out of Sale’s first Gallagher Premiership final since 2006 after sustaining a serious hamstring injury in Sunday’s semi-final victory over Leicester.

The 24-year-old needs surgery that entails four to six months of recovery, all but ruling him out of the World Cup with England’s opener taking place against Argentina on September 9.

It is a savage blow given his breakthrough international season produced four appearances in the Six Nations.

He was contesting the ball on the ground when he was twisted away by Leicester in a manoeuvre known as a ‘crocodile roll’, a controversial breakdown technique which has the capacity to cause significant injuries.

England flanker Jack Willis was sidelined for a year after being rolled out of a ruck against Italy in the 2021 Six Nations and there have been calls for this occupational hazard for back rows to be outlawed.

“If there was something to prevent that (crocodile roll), it would be nice. I think we’ve got to that point now,” Tom said.

“This doesn’t have to be a big thing. It’s just a conversation. But we’re seeing injuries at the breakdown from that and you’ve got to start listening to what’s happening.

“For me, ultimately we’re out there to play the game and if there’s something that’s going to make it safer for people going for the ball then brilliant. But for me rugby is brilliant the way it is and I’ll leave it at that.”

Ben’s rehabilitation has already begun and Tom believes the absence of one of Sale’s most effective performers will drive the Sharks on against Saracens at Twickenham on Saturday week.

“Ben’s a bit less sore now. Because of the type of person he is, he hasn’t really left the training ground. He’s been in a hyperbaric chamber for about five hours for treatment,” Tom said.

“It’s tough because if there’s someone who deserves to play in a final I think it’s him. It’s going to give us an edge. It has to.

“I’m sure he’ll return as the fittest, best person to have back from a hamstring that’s ever happened.”