Twickenham to be renamed Allianz Stadium in first rebrand since 1907

Twickenham is to be renamed Allianz Stadium from September after the Rugby Football Union signed a long-term deal with the insurance company.

For the first time since it was built in 1907, the 82,000-seater home of English rugby will be rebranded as part of an agreement that the RFU insists will be “transformative” for the game.

The first fixture to be played at Twickenham under its new name is the Red Roses’ clash with New Zealand on September 14.

The RFU declined to reveal the amount being paid by Allianz for the naming rights, as well its investment into the senior England teams and community game, but described it as “significant”.

“We’re really pleased to be expanding our partnership with Allianz, enabling further investment into the community and professional game,” RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said.

“This is an opportunity to celebrate our stadium’s proud legacy while developing it for the future.

“This partnership will support us in moving the game in a direction which serves all rugby, from minis to the elites, from club coaches to our national coaches and everything in between.

“Over the coming years, the RFU and Allianz will work together to enhance visitor experiences and provide fans and the local community with the best possible match day and event experiences.

“As we head towards hosting the women’s World Cup in 2025, it is entirely fitting that the first game to be played at the newly named Allianz Stadium will be the Red Roses versus New Zealand on 14 September.”

Given Twickenham’s history, the move is controversial and will be met with opposition even if it is the last of the four home union stadiums to carry a sponsor title.

It is the first of England’s three major national team venues to be rebranded with Wembley and Lord’s remaining unchanged for England’s football and cricket sides respectively.

The move comes after the RFU reported a loss of £6.3million and operating profit of £4m when announcing its figures for the 2022-23 financial year.

As part of the its financial report released in December, the English game’s governing body stated it was operating in a “very difficult financial environment”, a fact underlined by the collapse of Wasps, Worcester and London Irish during the 2022-23 season.

The RFU revealed in February that it was aiming to begin renovations of Twickenham in 2027 after rejecting a proposal to make Wembley the new home of English rugby.

Buying a 50 per cent share in Wembley from the Football Association was considered by the RFU’s board in March last year before the idea was discounted without a formal approach to the FA being made.