Wales boss Warren Gatland makes six changes for Italy game after England defeat
Warren Gatland has made six changes to the Wales starting line-up for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against Italy in Rome.
Wing Louis Rees-Zammit, full-back Leigh Halfpenny, lock Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Christ Tshiunza are among those omitted following the 20-10 loss to England last time out.
Ospreys scrum-half Rhys Webb will make a first Test start since October 2020, replacing Tomos Williams, while Rio Dyer is preferred to Rees-Zammit and Liam Williams returns in the number 15 shirt.
Elsewhere, prop Wyn Jones, lock Dafydd Jenkins and flanker Jac Morgan also feature but there is no place in the matchday 23 for fly-half Dan Biggar.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox