14 March 2023

Wales full-back Liam Williams out of France clash with shoulder injury

By NewsChain Sport
Liam Williams has been ruled out of Wales’ Guinness Six Nations clash against France on Saturday due to a shoulder injury.

The full-back was hurt during the 29-17 victory over Italy, having earlier scored a superb solo try.

Hooker Scott Baldwin, meanwhile, is also unavailable for the Stade de France encounter because of a pectoral muscle issue. Ospreys hooker Sam Parry has been called into the squad.

Head coach Warren Gatland will work with a 32-player training group in Nice, where Wales have started preparations to face Les Bleus.

