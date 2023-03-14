Wales full-back Liam Williams out of France clash with shoulder injury
Liam Williams has been ruled out of Wales’ Guinness Six Nations clash against France on Saturday due to a shoulder injury.
The full-back was hurt during the 29-17 victory over Italy, having earlier scored a superb solo try.
Hooker Scott Baldwin, meanwhile, is also unavailable for the Stade de France encounter because of a pectoral muscle issue. Ospreys hooker Sam Parry has been called into the squad.
Head coach Warren Gatland will work with a 32-player training group in Nice, where Wales have started preparations to face Les Bleus.
