Wales rugby choirs banned from signing ‘Delilah’ at Principality Stadium

Choirs have been banned from singing the Tom Jones hit ‘Delilah’ during their performances on rugby international matchdays at the Principality Stadium.

The song’s lyrics include reference to a woman being murdered by her jealous partner.

The Welsh Rugby Union – the governing body which has recently been hit by sexism and discrimination allegations – took the song off its half-time entertainment and music playlist during Test matches in 2015.

And guest choirs have also been asked not to feature the song.

“Delilah will not feature on the playlist for choirs for rugby internationals at Principality Stadium,” a Principality Stadium spokesperson said.

“The WRU removed the song from its half-time entertainment and music playlist during international matches in 2015.

“Guest choirs have also more recently been requested not to feature the song during their pre-match performances and throughout games.

“The WRU condemns domestic violence of any kind.

The WRU removed the song from its half-time entertainment and music playlist during international matches in 2015.

“We have previously sought advice from subject matter experts on the issue of censoring the song, and we are respectfully aware that it is problematic and upsetting to some supporters because of its subject matter.”

Wales kick off their Guinness Six Nations campaign against Ireland in Cardiff on Saturday.

Allegations of a “toxic culture” at the WRU were aired in a television documentary last week, resulting in the resignation of chief executive Steve Phillips on Sunday.

An independent taskforce is to be set up to tackle the allegations, with Sport Wales – a Welsh government-funded body – advising on the make-up and remit of the panel.

The allegations have rocked the whole sport in Wales to its foundations.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday afternoon, Wales international wing Louis Rees-Zammit said: “All the things they need to do and they do that first….”

Welsh Conservative Sports Minister Tom Giffard said: “The decision is a wrongheaded one that amounts to simple virtue signalling, designed to ease the pressure the WRU are currently under. Calls to ban the song span at least the last decade, yet the WRU have chosen now to act.

“What people have been calling for is institutional change, improved working practices and a better complaints process for the WRU, but instead they are choosing to ban a much loved Tom Jones song. This action will solve nothing.”