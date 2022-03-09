Wales went the extra-mile to make sure Tomas Francis was ready – Wayne Pivac

Wayne Pivac says that Wales have “gone the extra mile” in involving an independent concussion specialist surrounding detailed assessment of prop Tomas Francis.

Francis, who suffered a head injury midway through the first half of Wales’ defeat against England at Twickenham 11 days ago, will start Friday’s Guinness Six Nations appointment with France in Cardiff.

Television footage showed Francis staggering following a clash of heads with team-mate Owen Watkin. He was subsequently removed from the pitch for a head injury assessment that he passed before returning and playing until the 56th minute.

Player welfare lobby group Progressive Rugby wrote an open letter to World Rugby, the Welsh Rugby Union and Six Nations last week expressing its concern over an episode currently being reviewed by Six Nations Rugby.

Progressive Rugby said Francis should have been immediately and permanently removed following the collision under World Rugby’s HIA protocol.

And Professor John Fairclough, a leading surgeon who has previously worked with the Welsh Rugby Union, said it would be “a grave mistake” if Francis was selected to face France.

Wing Josh Adams, who also suffered a head knock against England, joins Francis in the starting XV.

We have gone the extra mile in terms of Tomas Francis and got an independent concussion specialist involved

After selecting a team showing four changes to face the unbeaten tournament leaders, Wales head coach Pivac said: “I just want to point out that we have got a very, very experienced medical team who we think are world-class.

“The follow-up protocols they go through, their return-to-play protocols are quite clearly set by World Rugby. Those have been followed.

“At each stage of that process, both players have come through fine. As a result, we have gone the extra mile in terms of Tomas Francis and got an independent concussion specialist involved.

“He has the history of the player, he has had a look at the footage of the match and he has also been taken through the protocols that have been followed.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has selected Tomas Francis to start against France (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

“He is supportive of the fact that the player has been cleared to be selected, and on that basis – and in consultation with the player – we have decided to select Tomas Francis. We have also decided to select Josh Adams.

“There is a review going on around what happened on matchday. I won’t comment on that until such time as that has been concluded.

“People from time to time express their views, and they are entitled to do that. But we have to stay focused on what we are dealing with on the ground here, and that is the players’ safety.

“What I would say is the experts that are dealing with it on the ground are dealing with it on a daily basis, so they are experts in concussion.”

Dan Biggar will captain Wales against France (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Wales captain Dan Biggar added: “We’ve got a (medical) team that is brilliant. They are not going to take unnecessary risks – their first port of call is health and safety.

“If ‘Franny’ (Francis) wasn’t right to play, then he wouldn’t be involved. We trust the process completely.

“I can only speak from personal experiences, and we are very well looked after here. All the players are more than happy with the way the system is and protocols are at the minute.”

Flanker Josh Navidi has been recalled to the Wales team in a reshaped back-row.

Navidi made his comeback appearance for Cardiff last week after five months out because of a shoulder injury, while he has not played Test rugby for almost a year.

But he will pack down alongside Taulupe Faletau at number eight, with Seb Davies handed blindside flanker duties.

The new-look breakaway trio means Ross Moriarty and Taine Basham drop out of the starting line-up following Wales’ loss to England.

Basham has been among Wales’ most consistent performers this season, but does not feature in the matchday 23. Moriarty is on the bench, where wing Louis Rees-Zammit also gains a spot.

Ospreys forward Gareth Thomas is preferred to Wyn Jones at loosehead prop and one back division switch sees Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies replace Nick Tompkins, who was not considered after suffering a concussion during Saracens’ game against Leicester last Saturday.

On Navidi’s selection, Pivac said: “Josh did it against Ireland last year. First game back – he had no club rugby under his belt.

“Certain players can do this. They have a history of being able to step up, and he is one of them.”