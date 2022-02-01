Wales wing Josh Adams full of praise for ‘raw’ talent Louis Rees-Zammit

Josh Adams has lavished praise on fellow Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit as the Gloucester try machine revs up for his second Guinness Six Nations campaign.

Rees-Zammit, who celebrates his 21st birthday on Wednesday, announced an impressive Six Nations arrival with four tries during last season’s title-winning campaign.

Only Scotland wing Duhan Van Der Merwe scored more, and Rees-Zammit linked back up with Wales this week after posting a spectacular 80-metre solo touchdown during Gloucester’s Gallagher Premiership victory over Newcastle last Saturday.

It was his 19th try in just 32 Gloucester appearances, while he has six from 12 games on the international stage.

“Wow, that was a hell of a finish on the weekend, fair play, and that just sums him up,” Adams said.

“One absolute moment of magic and he can carve you up like that.

“His raw credentials of speed, power and finishing ability, I have not seen anybody as good. He has been terrific ever since he has come in.

“It was a learning curve in his first campaign, but he has worked hard and that is very noticeable now with the way he plays.

“He is very good both sides of the ball, and he is a massive weapon for us.”

Wales will need all their attacking firepower when they face Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Ireland have lost just once in the countries’ last seven Aviva Stadium meetings and go into Six Nations action on the back of an unbeaten Autumn Nations Series that included them toppling New Zealand.

Wales back George North is continuing his recovery from a knee injury (Marco Iacobucci/PA) (PA Archive)

Wales also have a number of key personnel absent through injury, with British and Irish Lions quintet Alun Wyn Jones, George North, Ken Owens, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi currently sidelined.

But Wales’ assistant coach Stephen Jones has underlined the high level of optimism pervading the national squad ahead of a testing opener.

Jones said: “I like how hard we are working as a group. I love our attitude and desire to improve.

We have faith in our game and style of play, and it is about enjoying the battle

“I am conscious of the fact that first-up we are out in Ireland against a team we respect hugely as a coaching group.

“This is brilliant, isn’t it? This is why we play the game – Dublin, a 60,000 sell-out with crowds back in. This is where you want to be as a player and a coach.

“We have faith in our game and style of play, and it is about enjoying the battle.”