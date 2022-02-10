10 February 2022

Wayne Pivac makes four changes to Wales team for Scotland Six Nations clash

By NewsChain Sport
10 February 2022

Wales boss Wayne Pivac has handed Ospreys flanker Jac Morgan a Test debut in Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against Scotland.

Morgan, 22, replaces Ellis Jenkins and lines up at openside flanker in a reshaped back-row that also sees Ross Moriarty start at number eight instead of Aaron Wainwright, with Taine Basham wearing the number six shirt.

Elsewhere, Morgan’s Ospreys colleague – wing Alex Cuthbert – makes a first Six Nations appearance for five years, being preferred to Johnny McNicholl.

Wales wing Alex Cuthbert will make a first Six Nations appearance for five years against Scotland (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

But Cuthbert’s fellow wing Josh Adams, who started at outside centre in last Saturday’s Six Nations opener against Ireland in Dublin that Wales lost 29-7, is ruled out because of a tight calf muscle, so Owen Watkin fills the number 13 position.

Pivac has resisted any temptation to make further changes, while captain Dan Biggar makes his 100th Test match appearance for Wales and the British and Irish Lions, becoming the ninth Welshman to achieve that feat.

Biggar wins a 97th Wales cap, with Wainwright among the replacements, but McNicholl and Jenkins, who skippered Wales in Autumn Nations Series games against Fiji and Australia this season, drop out completely.

Scotland have not won in Cardiff for 20 years, losing eight Six Nations Tests, a World Cup warm-up game and an autumn international during that time.

But they will arrive at the Principality Stadium following a stirring Calcutta Cup victory over England last weekend that confirmed serious Six Nations title credentials.

Wales, meanwhile, have not started a Six Nations campaign with successive defeats since 2007, and they must beat Scotland to revive any hope of a successful title defence.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Former Prime Minister Sir John Major pulls no punches in excoriating attack on Boris Johnson over breaching lockdown laws

news

Full House star Bob Saget died from a head trauma after accidentally hitting it before going to bed, family reveal

world news

Man who murdered fiancee found guilty of killing his wife six years earlier

news