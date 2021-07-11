Which Lions players have put their hand up for Test selection?

The British and Irish Lions continued their triumphant passage through South Africa after crushing the Sharks 71-31 in Pretoria to complete a third consecutive win.

Here, the PA news agency looks at players who improved their Test prospects at Loftus Versfeld – and those who have taken a step backwards.

Roaring:

Tadhg Beirne – Ireland, back row

Two tries at Loftus Versfeld was the icing on the cake for a big, physical blindside flanker who would meet the fearsome Springbok back row head-on. But he is more than a battering ram as his hands, pace and eye for an opportunity demonstrate.

Duhan Van Der Merwe – Scotland, wing

Continues to score tries at a prolific rate and on Saturday he proved he can create them too after using his footwork and awareness of space to set up Chris Harris. Now duelling with Anthony Watson to start with Josh Adams on the wings.

Chris Harris – Scotland, centre

A bolter when the squad was picked – he was nowhere to be seen in any pundit’s selection – but is showing why Warren Gatland took him to South Africa. Calm and unflustered, this glue player goes about his work with steely determination.

Fading:

Gareth Davies – Wales, scrum-half

May have played only 66 minutes on tour but already looks a long shot for Test selection. Gifted the Sharks two tries through a charged-down kick and loose pass and made little discernible impact.

Elliot Daly – England, centre

Elliot Daly must be involved against the Springboks but can be erratic (PA Wire)

Too good to be overlooked for selection against the Springboks but his handling error that led to a Sharks try was a blunder he could ill-afford in the Tests. An attacking threat but also a slightly riskier midfield option, so a bench role likely.

Tom Curry – England, flanker

A replacement appearance against the Sharks yielded a try, but through no fault of his own he has slipped behind the outstanding Hamish Watson in the race for openside duties. Curry’s game time has been limited and Watson has taken advantage.