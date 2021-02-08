Wyn Jones hoping to avenge autumn defeat when Wales take on Scotland

Wyn Jones has called on Wales to “right the wrongs of last time” during their Guinness Six Nations match against Scotland on Saturday.

Wales held on for a dramatic 21-16 victory over 14-man Ireland in their Six Nations opener on Sunday, and will take on a confident Scotland after their impressive win over England at Twickenham.

In October, Scotland celebrated a first victory in Wales for 18 years with a 14-10 triumph in Llanelli, but Jones accepts there is more at stake this time round.

Scotland celebrated their first win in 18 years in Wales during the Autumn Nations Cup (PA Wire)

“Scotland showed they were a very good side on Saturday,” the loosehead prop said.

“They took their chances, defended well and deservedly were winners. We know what threats Scotland bring and we know that from the autumn. We look forward to that game.

“Especially as this is the Six Nations, there is more at stake. We’ll go up there and try and right the wrongs of last time.”

Wales managed to hold out for victory against Ireland but coach Wayne Pivac could be without a host of players ahead of the game in Scotland, including Dan Lydiate who suffered a serious knee issue.

Scrum-half Tomos Williams suffered a hamstring injury, while Johnny Williams and Hallam Amos were forced off for head injury assessments.

“As with any international game you’ve got bumps and bruises,” the Scarlets man said, suggesting some of the injuries may not be as serious as first feared.

“It’s a shame that Lyds (Lydiate) went off pretty early. Otherwise everyone else is walking about and doing alright.

“We’ll see how the injuries are and go from there.”

He added: “I’m sure some of the boys who’ve put long shifts in today will have their recovery tomorrow, and then we’ll hit the ground running on Tuesday.

“It’s rugby, you carry bumps and bruises, it’s part of the game now. We’ll make sure everyone is right for next Saturday.”