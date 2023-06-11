The 2023/24 Premier League season is already generating predictions, with Burnley, Sheffield United, and Luton Town replacing relegated Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton. Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers hope to progress further under Unai Emery and Julen Lopetegui, while Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion aim to build on their top-six finishes. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are expected to bounce back up the table, as Sky Bet foresees an exciting campaign from relegation battles to European competition and title challenges.

The 2022/23 Premier League season showcased intense competition, with unexpected relegation battles, surprise European qualifiers, and unanticipated dips for popular clubs. This close contest can be attributed to the remarkable physicality demonstrated by teams, who employ high-press tactics to win challenges and disrupt play. With numerous fouls committed in each match, especially in midfield, some players have gained a reputation as the league's 'dirtiest'. Analysing official Premier League data, we have ranked players with over 40 fouls, highlighting those at the top of this notorious list.

The domestic Scottish football season has ended, and all eyes turn to the summer transfer window. Rangers are reportedly planning a £8 million double transfer swoop for Serie A stars Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers. Meanwhile, Celtic await a new head coach before making any deals, but former player Moussa Dembele is linked with a move to Everton after being released from Lyon. Other clubs, including Aston Villa and West Ham United, have also expressed interest in the French striker.

Cristiano Ronaldo praises the Saudi Arabia Pro League, believing it will become one of the world's most important leagues following Newcastle United owners PIF's takeover of a 75% stake in four Saudi clubs, including Al Ahli, Al Nassr, Al Hilal, and Al Ittihad. High-profile signings, such as N'Golo Kante and Karim Benzema, have followed Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr. Despite missing out on Lionel Messi, the Saudi league is attracting big-name players similar to the Chinese Superleague. However, to fulfil Ronaldo's prediction, the league must sign top players in their prime rather than those approaching retirement.

The Baggies boast a large fanbase in the Sky Bet Championship, including several celebrities from various fields. This article compiles a list of Albion's 17 most prominent supporters, featuring musical icons, comedians, and sports stars. The celebrity fans are ranked based on their estimated net worth. Explore the pages to discover the wealthiest Baggies admirers.

Finnish entrepreneur Thomas Zilliacus has withdrawn his interest in buying Manchester United, stating that the price no longer makes sense as an investment. He had previously promised to offer supporters a 50% stake in the club. With Zilliacus out of the running, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani remain the only publicly known bidders. Meanwhile, Zilliacus has also dismissed rumours linking him with Inter Milan, respecting their owner's statement that the club is not for sale.

The Premier League has reportedly decided against implementing semi-automated VAR offsides next season, despite its successful use in the World Cup and UEFA Champions League. The technology, which uses artificial intelligence to detect offside offences, will be introduced in La Liga but not in the Premier League, where Stockley Park will continue to manually draw lines for offside calls. The decision comes amid concerns that the technology might become quickly outdated and controversial VAR calls last season. However, four additional cameras will be installed at Premier League grounds to minimise errors.

Inter Milan have defied expectations this season, reaching the Champions League final and potentially becoming reigning champions despite doubts about their European involvement. The team emerged from a tough group stage and won the Coppa Italia, as well as the Supercoppa. Key players such as Edin Dzeko and Denzel Dumfries have performed well, while ex-Manchester United players, including Romelu Lukaku, also feature in the squad. Former United player Henrikh Mkhitaryan may be available for the final after recovering from an injury. The success of Inter Milan highlights the unpredictability of football and the resilience of the team in overcoming challenges.

Manchester City are set to celebrate their historic treble win with an open-top bus parade. Pep Guardiola's team triumphed in the Champions League final against Inter Milan, adding to their Premier League and FA Cup victories this season. The parade, scheduled for 12 June, will travel through Manchester City Centre, culminating in a live stage show on Princess Street. The achievement marks only the second time an English club has won the prestigious treble.

Aston Villa are gearing up for a busy summer transfer window, with reports from Spain suggesting an £86 million striker interest in Real Betis' Luiz Henrique. Meanwhile, Villa are said to have joined Tottenham and Newcastle United in the race for Leicester City's James Maddison, with the Foxes reportedly demanding £60 million for the playmaker. Villa fans eagerly await significant signings as Unai Emery's side prepares for European action next season.