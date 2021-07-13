After Wimbledon disappointment, knee injury setback forces Roger Federer to withdraw from Olympics

Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics because of a setback with his knee problem.

The 39-year-old, who has already had two knee operations, lost to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

Federer, runner-up to Andy Murray in the gold medal match at London 2012, said on Twitter: “During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honour and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland.

“I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer.

“I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar.”

Federer, who turns 40 in August, saw his quest for a ninth Wimbledon singles title ended with a straight-sets defeat for the first time in 19 years.

Roger Federer waves at Wimbledon (PA Wire)

Wimbledon was the only fifth tournament in 17 months for Federer following two knee operations during 2020.

Federer had pulled out of the French Open after winning his third-round match in order to rest his body for the grass.

Speaking after his loss at SW19, Federer confirmed he would take some time before deciding on how to best move foward.

“I’ve got to regroup. My goal was always for the last year and more to try to play another Wimbledon,” he said.

“I knew it was going to be really hard, to be honest. Now I’ve just got to talk to the team, take my time, not feel rushed.

“(Then I will) take the right decision, the one decision I want to take and where I feel most comfortable.”