Alexander Zverev avoids shock exit to ‘unbelievably dangerous’ Tallon Griekspoor

Alexander Zverev came though a five-set marathon to reach the fourth round of the French Open.

The German fourth seed was on the brink of a shock exit after falling a break down in the final set against Dutch world number 26 Tallon Griekspoor.

He cut a frustrated figure as he argued with umpire Marijana Veljovic over a line call after Griekspoor secured the break with a volley.

But Zverev hit back to force a deciding set tie-break and finished with an ace to register a 3-6 9-4 6-2 4-6 7-6 (3) victory.

Afterwards Zverev admitted he thought he was on his way out.

“When you’re down 4-1, double break final set against such a big server, you don’t always win so obviously I’m extremely happy,” he said.

“I had a full speech for all my team ready, my hitting partner, my physio. I was going to give them so much s*** you wouldn’t believe.”

It was Zverev’s first match since a trial over domestic abuse allegations against him – which he denies – opened in Berlin on Friday.

Daniil Medvedev wore a pair of black leggings as he won a tight third-round match against Tomas Machac.

The Russian fifth seed sported the long-legged Lycra under his shorts and socks in a bid to ward off the chilly Paris temperatures.

He soon warmed to his task, though, wrapping up a 7-6 (4) 7-5 victory on Court Suzanne Lenglen to reach the fourth round.

Machac, who – by contrast – was wearing probably the skimpiest shorts in tennis, did come up with one spectacular piece of improvisation.

A right-handed player, he switched to play two left-handed forehands in a row to secure a break of the Medvedev serve.

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime caused a surprise when he upset American hotshot Ben Shelton.

In a match badly affected by the rain, Auger-Aliassime finished off 15th seed Shelton under the roof on Court Suzanne Lenglen, winning 6-4 6-2 6-1,

Auger-Aliassime, once six in the world but now seeded 21, will face Carlos Alcaraz in round four.

Australian 11th seed Alex De Minaur thanked a young spectator who stuck with him all the way through his rain-delayed four-set win over Jan-Lennard Struff.

He said: “That young lad was there from the very first point till the last – with five hours of rain delay.

“He was this little kid that every single change of ends, every single point I won, he was screaming at my face. I’m looking at him and thinking if I was a fan, I would probably be back home, because it was bloody cold out there.

“I just gave him a hug. I was, like, ‘mate’… It was a relief more than anything. It was amazing. I appreciate this kid.

“You know, yeah, the fact that he’s spent 10 hours at the court today in the freezing cold pumping me up, I was happy that I was able to get a win together with him.”