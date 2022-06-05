05 June 2022

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid claim 10th successive slam title at French Open

By NewsChain Sport
05 June 2022

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid won the men’s wheelchair doubles to hand Britain belated success at the French Open.

The top seeds defended their title with a 7-6 (5) 7-6 (5) victory over Shingo Kunieda and Gustavo Fernandez for a 10th consecutive grand slam doubles crown.

The match was due to take place on Saturday but was postponed due to rain.

Hewett, 24, from Norwich, said: “What a battle that was out there today.

“It was probably some of the best wheelchair tennis we could have put on today. Now I’m looking forward to the grass-court season ahead.”

Scot Reid, 30, added: “Thanks to Alfie as always, he worked hard for me today.

“I’d like to say a big thanks to our team. They do a lot of work behind the scenes to help us perform well.”

Women’s singles runner-up Coco Gauff had to settle for second prize again as the 18-year-old and fellow American Jessica Pegula were beaten in the doubles final by French duo Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic, 2-6 6-3 6-2.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Thousands hope to see Queen on final day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

news

Revellers marvel at being ‘part of history’ at Buckingham Palace concert

news

Charles’s moving words for ‘Mummy’ in toast to Queen’s life of selfless service

news