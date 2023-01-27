Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid win fourth Australian Open title in a row

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid claimed a fourth successive Australian Open title in men’s wheelchair doubles.

The pair were beaten finalists at both Wimbledon and the US Open, ending a run of 10 successive slam titles, but they were dominant again in a 6-1 6-2 victory over Dutch duo Maikel Scheffers and Ruben Spaargaren.

The win means a 16th slam doubles title for Hewett and as a pair, and a 20th for Reid.

The Scot struggled last year with injury but is fully fit again, and he said: “I think that’s exactly the kind of performance we’re looking for. Especially to do it in that pressure moment in a final like that is really confidence building for us.

“I think last year we had to scrap our way through quite a lot of matches. This year we wanted to, right from the start of the year, try and take matches by the scruff of the neck and try to dictate them. I think that’s exactly what we did today. We’re really proud of that performance.”

Hewett will bid for a first Australian Open singles title on Saturday when he takes on 16-year-old Japanese player Tokito Oda.

There was defeat, though, for Britain’s Ranah Stoiber in the semi-finals of the girls’ singles.

The 17-year-old was bidding to become the first British girl to reach a slam final since Katie Swan here eight years ago but she lost 6-3 6-2 to 15-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva.

It will be an all Russian final, with Andreeva taking on fellow 15-year-old Alina Korneeva.