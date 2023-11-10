Andy Murray and coach Ivan Lendl split for a third time

Andy Murray has split from coach Ivan Lendl for a third time.

Murray won all three of his grand slam titles in his first two spells with the former world number one and they reunited again last March.

But, although the Scot regained his place in the top 50 after years of battling to overcome hip problems, he has not achieved the results he wanted, particularly at the biggest tournaments.

“Ivan has been by my side at the biggest moments in my career and I can’t thank him enough for all that he’s helped me achieve,” said Murray.

“He’s a unique character who understands what it takes to win and I’ve learnt an awful lot over the years from him.”

An issue throughout their partnership has been Lendl’s reluctance to travel from his home in the US, and that has been particularly acute this year.

Murray will continue to work with Mark Hilton and Jonny O’Mara, who have both been much more frequent presences courtside than Lendl in recent months.

“I will look back with some great memories of the time Andy and I worked together,” said eight-time grand slam champion Lendl.

“He’s as hard a worker as there is and the sport is better because of him. I wish him only the best in the years to come.”

Murray cut a downbeat figure after his latest loss to Australian Alex De Minaur in Paris last week having held a dominant lead and admitted he is not enjoying playing at the moment.

But he is set to be part of Britain’s Davis Cup team for their quarter-final against Serbia in Malaga later this month and it was announced earlier on Friday that he will begin next season at the Brisbane International.