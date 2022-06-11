Andy Murray beats Nick Kyrgios to reach Boss Open final

Andy Murray beat Nick Kyrgios in straight sets to book his place in the final of the Boss Open in Stuttgart.

The Scot followed up his victory over top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 7-6 (5) 6-2 triumph to reach his 70th career final.

The first set went with serve before Murray took it with his second set point of the tie-break. And he raced through the second, quickly opening up a 5-1 lead before sealing victory over combustible Australian Kyrgios in just over an hour-and-a-half.

A day after seeing off Tsitsipas in the quarter-final, the first time he had beaten a top-five player since victory over Novak Djokovic in the ATP Finals in 2016, Murray continued to show his prowess on grass as builds up to Wimbledon.

Murray said he was proud of his effort against the Australian.

“It has been a long time since the last final [on grass],” he said, reported by atptour.com.

“A lot of ups and downs, but I kept going and kept working and finally managed to get to another one. I am proud of the effort I have put in.

“I was just a little more solid in the tie-break. I asked the questions.

“On these courts, when it is playing quick, the set often comes down to one or two points and I was a little more secure at the end of the first set.”

The British number three, currently ranked 68 in the world, will take on Italian world number 10 Matteo Berrettini in the final on Sunday.

Berrettini came through his semi-final 7-6 (7) 7-6 (5) against German Oscar Otte.