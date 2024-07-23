23 July 2024

Andy Murray confirms he will retire from tennis after Paris Olympics

By NewsChain Sport
23 July 2024

Andy Murray has confirmed he will retire after the Olympics, saying Paris 2024 will be his “last ever tennis tournament”.

It had been widely expected that the 37-year-old Scot would call time on his career after the Games as he looked to go out at the top.

Murray was recently robbed of a Wimbledon farewell in the singles after he had surgery on a spinal cyst just a week before the tournament began.

The three-time grand slam champion, who is the only man to have won two Olympic tennis singles gold medals, said on Instagram: “Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics.

“Competing for (Team GB) have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time!”

