Andy Murray makes winning return alongside Liam Broady in Rome

Andy Murray was victorious on his return to the court
Andy Murray was victorious on his return to the court (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
20:06pm, Wed 12 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Andy Murray made a winning return to court with victory in his opening doubles match at the Italian Open.

The Scot, in partnership with Liam Broady, came from behind to beat Australian pair Max Purcell and Luke Saville 5-7 7-6 (5) 10-6 in a tight affair in Rome that lasted two hours.

Three-time grand slam winner Murray is stepping up his preparations for a potential singles comeback in either Geneva or Lyon next week.

The Scot has been recovering from a groin injury suffered in March.

He had travelled to Italy for a week of practice alongside some leading players.

However, he ended up in the doubles draw when he and Broady accepted a spot as alternates following the withdrawal of Hubert Hurkacz and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Sign up to our newsletter

Tennis

Murray

PA