01 June 2024

Andy Murray out of Surbiton Trophy defence due to back problem

By NewsChain Sport
01 June 2024

Andy Murray has pulled out of next week’s Surbiton Trophy.

The two-time Wimbledon champion had planned to defend the title he won last year as part of his preparations for SW19.

But Murray, beaten in the first round of the French Open by Stan Wawrinka on Sunday, stayed in Paris to play doubles with Dan Evans.

After they were defeated in the first round on Friday, Murray revealed he was “struggling a little bit” with his back.

The LTA announced on Saturday evening that Murray had withdrawn from Surbiton, with Murray saying: “Unfortunately I won’t be back to defend my title this year.

“It’s been a tough decision but one my team and I felt we needed to make.”

