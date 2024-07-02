Andy Murray’s 10 most memorable matches at Wimbledon

Andy Murray has played his last Wimbledon singles match after failing to recover from back surgery in time to make a final appearance.

Here, the PA news agency picks out 10 of Murray’s most memorable singles matches at the All England Club.

2005, Wimbledon, third round – lost to David Nalbandian 6-7 (4) 1-6 6-0 6-4 6-1

The Scot made himself an instant hero in his first appearance in the main draw as an 18-year-old.

Murray made it through to the third round, where he led former finalist Nalbandian by two sets to love on Centre Court before fading physically.

A Wimbledon love affair had been established.

2008, Wimbledon, fourth round – beat Richard Gasquet 5-7 3-6 7-6 (3) 6-2 6-4

The match that established Murray’s reputation for never giving up.

The 21-year-old was two sets and a break down before recovering to reach the quarter-finals of a grand slam for the first time.

The backhand down the line during the third-set tie-break that left him almost in the crowd is one of his most memorable shots.

2009, Wimbledon, fourth round – beat Stan Wawrinka 2-6 6-3 6-3 5-7 6-3

Murray’s first experience under the new Centre Court roof turned out to be one of his most dramatic matches.

Taking on one of the most familiar opponents of his career, Swiss Wawrinka, the pair battled for nearly four hours and finished at 10.39pm in what was the first Wimbledon match to be played fully indoors.

2012, Wimbledon, final – lost to Roger Federer 4-6 7-5 6-3 6-4

One of Murray’s most painful defeats was also the occasion that turned the tide of his relationship with the British public after a rocky few years.

Having finally won a semi-final at the fourth time of asking, the Scot took on Centre Court king Federer. He won the first set but a pivotal second went the Swiss’ way and Murray could not reclaim the momentum.

Murray’s tears in his on-court interview helped him shake his dour image.

2012, Olympic Games, semi-final – beat Novak Djokovic 7-5 7-5

Murray’s first meeting at Wimbledon with his big rival came in the last four of the Olympics on Centre Court.

A high-quality and tense match went the way of a fired-up Murray, who played aggressive tennis and used the crowd to his advantage.

“It’s the most fun I’ve had at any tournament,” he said afterwards.

2012, Olympic Games, gold medal match – beat Roger Federer 6-2 6-1 6-4

Four weeks after his heartbreaking Wimbledon final loss to Federer, Murray played arguably the greatest match of his career to claim his first global title.

Admittedly he was facing a tired Federer but this was complete domination in front of a raucous and disbelieving Centre Court crowd.

2013, Wimbledon, final – beat Novak Djokovic 6-4 7-5 6-4

The most important match of Murray’s career was a fitting way for the Scot to end Fred Perry’s 77-year reign as the last home men’s singles winner.

Superb throughout, the final game was a match in itself before Murray at last got his hands on the golden trophy.

2016, Wimbledon, final – beat Milos Raonic 6-4 7-6 (3) 7-6 (2)

For the first time in his 11 slam finals, Murray found someone other than Federer or Djokovic on the other side of the net.

From the start, he stamped his authority on first-time finalist Raonic and did not let up.

2021, Wimbledon, second round – beat Oscar Otte 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-4 6-2

Murray’s battles with his hip kept him away from Wimbledon in singles for four years, with his return coming in 2021.

His body may have let him down but the famous Murray battling spirit was fully intact and he took the Centre Court crowd on another rollercoaster ride before winning in five sets.

2024, Wimbledon, second round – lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6 (3), 6-7 (2), 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4

What has proved to be Murray’s final Wimbledon singles match was a fitting way to go out in all but the result.

Andy Murray won Wimbledon for the first time in 2013 (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Archive )