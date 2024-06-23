Andy Murray’s potential Wimbledon swansong in the air following back surgery

Andy Murray’s Wimbledon fate is mired in confusion after he was prematurely ruled out of the tournament.

Governing body the ATP Tour reported on Sunday afternoon that the 37-year-old was “sadly out of Wimbledon” after undergoing back surgery on Saturday.

However, the post on X was promptly deleted and it later transpired it was posted on the back of a report in the Telegraph, which suggests Murray will be out for six weeks following a procedure on a spinal cyst.

Murray’s camp has not officially confirmed the news and the PA news agency understands the two-time Wimbledon champion will wait to see how his recovery progresses over the next few days before making a decision as his participation at SW19.

The Briton has yet to give up hope of making a farewell appearance at this year’s tournament ahead of a possible retirement after the Olympics.

But it appears highly unlikely as he went under the knife on Saturday after withdrawing from his second-round match against Jordan Thompson at Queen’s on Wednesday.

The Telegraph reported that Murray is set for six weeks on the sidelines following the surgery and the ATP Tour – an official source – tweeted shortly after the story broke: “After an operation on a spinal cyst, Andy Murray is sadly out of Wimbledon. Rest up and recover Andy, we’ll miss seeing you there.”

However, the tweet was deleted shortly after and now Murray appears to be in a race against time to prove his fitness for the tournament which starts a week on Monday.

Great Britain Davis Cup captain Leon Smith confirmed Murray, who he has a close relationship with, is yet to decide whether he will play. Smith said during the BBC’s coverage of the Queen’s final on Sunday: “I’ve seen the reports and on social media and that’s not my understanding.

“This has come from one source and had a knock-on effect, a lot of people are reporting it but that’s not my understanding.

“He obviously went through a procedure yesterday and you have to wait and see now. My understanding is no decision has been made and let’s hope for the best for Andy.”

Murray struggled from the start against Thompson at Queen’s in midweek and pulled out after only five games.

The Scot described feeling a weakness in his right leg and losing coordination. He sought on-court treatment after three games but soon decided he could not continue.

A scan revealed he would need surgery, meaning he looks unable to recover in time for Wimbledon, with the Olympics tennis tournament starting on July 27 also appearing unlikely.

Murray has struggled with back injuries in the past, having undergone surgery in 2013, while also suffering from soreness in recent weeks.

Queen’s – a tournament he has won five times – was just his fourth event back in action following almost two months out with an ankle issue.

This latest problem could spell the end of Murray’s illustrious career, one which has been hampered by a number of serious injuries.

While ranked number one in the world, he suffered a hip injury which ultimately led to him having a metal plate inserted. It allowed him to continue playing but stopped him competing at the top of the game.

He said last week finishing his career at Wimbledon or the Olympics would be fitting for him, given he has won both competitions twice, but that now looks highly unlikely.

It leaves him with a conundrum of how he says goodbye to the sport.