21 June 2024

Billy Harris sees Queen’s campaign reach end of the road with quarter-final loss

By NewsChain Sport
21 June 2024

Van man Billy Harris hit the skids in his bid to reach the semi-finals of the cinch Championships.

The 29-year-old wild card from Nottingham was a surprise quarter-finalist at Queen’s Club having spent most of his nomadic career travelling to lower-ranked tournaments in a transit van.

But his journey in west London ground to a halt against turbo-charged Italian Lorenzo Musetti, who won 6-3 7-5 in an hour and 39 minutes

However, Harris can now treat himself to a new set of wheels with a hefty pay cheque for four days’ work.

Having been guaranteed £60,000 by being granted a Wimbledon wild card on Wednesday, his run to the last eight took his earnings for the week to £121,000.

Prior to Queen’s, Harris’ total career prize money was £230,000.

“It’s definitely going to help, it’s expensive getting around in this sport so any money you can get is a massive help,” said the 6ft 4in right-hander.

“Will I treat myself? A new van, maybe, potentially. I drive a Mini Cooper at the moment.

“It’s a bit tight, I get in and out of a van a bit easier.”

In the doubles, Neal Skupski won the battle of Britain against his Olympics partner Joe Salisbury.

Skupski and New Zealand’s Michael Venus beat Salisbury and America’s Rajeev Ram 7-6 (5)  7-6 (6).

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Police chief who lied with ‘arrogant temerity’ is dismissed without notice

news

Just Stop Oil activists bailed after Stonehenge sprayed with orange paint

news

Tory campaign director takes leave of absence amid election betting ‘scandal’

news