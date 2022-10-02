02 October 2022

Cameron Norrie to miss Japan Open as positive Covid test hits ATP Finals hopes

By NewsChain Sport
02 October 2022

British number one Cameron Norrie has confirmed he has tested positive for Covid.

The 27-year-old pulled out of his Korea Open quarter-final against America’s Jenson Brooksby at the last minute on Friday.

The ATP said it was due to illness while Norrie had previously complained he was jet-lagged.

It means he will miss next week’s Japan Open which will be a blow to his chances of sealing a place at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin next month.

“Unfortunately I had a positive Covid test in Korea and wasn’t able to compete in the rest of my matches. I have no symptoms and I am feeling 100%,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I was really hoping to go to Tokyo but because of the quarantine period I will not be able to play there.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

174 killed in stampede at Indonesian football match

world news

Liz Truss admits mistakes over mini-budget but stands by tax-cutting package

news

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after catastrophic destruction in Florida

world news