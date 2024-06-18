18 June 2024

Dan Evans retires during opening match at Queen’s after slipping on court

By NewsChain Sport
18 June 2024

Britain’s Dan Evans had to retire from his first-round match at the cinch Championships through injury.

The 34-year-old had shared the opening two sets with America’s Brandon Nakashima when he slipped and fell at the back of the court.

After a medical time-out and lengthy treatment to his right leg, Evans was forced to withdraw, a worrying sight with Wimbledon less than two weeks away.

He was the second player to retire after slipping on the grass at Queen’s Club this week, with Frances Tiafoe injuring his hip on Monday.

There was better news for British wild card Billy Harris.

The 29-year-old from Nottingham picked up the biggest win of his career by beating Argentine world number 32 Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-4 3-6 6-3.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park theme park

news

BBC reminds presenters of guidelines as Gary Lineker appears to break rules

news

Biden opens door for 500,000 immigrants to become US citizens

world news