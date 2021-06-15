Dan Evans sees off Alexei Popyrin to end long wait for Queen’s Club victory

cinch Championships – Day Two – The Queen’s Club (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:07pm, Tue 15 Jun 2021
British number one Dan Evans ended his Queen’s Club losing streak with a straight-sets win over Australian youngster Alexei Popyrin at the cinch Championships.

Evans, at a career-high ranking of 25 in the world and seeded sixth, had not won a match at the Wimbledon tune-up in west London since 2014.

But after taking a closely-fought opening set courtesy of a break for 5-4, an early break in the second put the 31-year-old firmly in control.

Evans ran out a comfortable 6-4 6-4 winner in an hour and 25 minutes to set up a meeting with Adrian Mannarino of France in the second round.

Evans said: “It was great to be back, a great atmosphere and good to be back in front of a very nice crowd. Not full, but we’re getting there.”

Evans, who counts world number one Novak Djokovic among his scalps this year, added: “That gave me a lot of confidence but you’ve still got to come out and win the matches.

“I was a bit nervous, to be honest, but I’m happy to come through and hopefully win a few more this week.”

