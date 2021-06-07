Dan Evans upbeat after Nottingham success

Dan Evans says his need for match action forced him to enter another tournament bubble as he got his Viking Open challenge off to a winning start in Nottingham

The British number one was previously quite nonplussed about playing in another tournament so soon after his French Open exit last week and all the restrictions that come with it.

But he entered the ATP Challenger event on grass in Nottingham and got off to a good start, beating Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6 7-6 (1) 7-6 (5) in a high quality encounter.

Evans feels his decision to get back into a bubble was justified.

Asked what made him change his mind after Paris, he said: “The tennis aspect really. It is a very strict bubble and it is not ideal to be in another bubble again straight away but my tennis needed it and that was the decision really.

“The coach thought it would be good to play. It was a good option and I am happy I came and played and whatever happened today would have been a good start for the grass.

“Just for my body getting used to it, all sorts of things, it has been nice to play the way I enjoy. I thought I did a good job today.

“It has been nice to get back on. I enjoy playing on the grass and it has perked everyone up.

“It has been enjoyable so far and hopefully I can keep raising my level and looking on to bigger things than this week.”