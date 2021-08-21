Daniil Medvedev collides with TV camera during semi-final defeat

Daniil Medvedev reacts after colliding with a courtside TV camera (Aaron Doster/AP) (AP)
By NewsChain Sport
20:46pm, Sat 21 Aug 2021
Daniil Medvedev had an angry run-in with a courtside TV camera as he missed out on a place in the final of the Western & Southern Open.

The top seed was a set ahead against fellow Russian Andrey Rublev when he collided with the camera during a rally.

Clearly annoyed at its positioning on the court, Medvedev shoved the lens with his foot before complaining to the umpire that he “could have broken my hand”.

The right-hander, ranked second in the world, needed a medical time-out for treatment on his left hand.

Whether it inhibited him was unclear, but fourth seed Rublev took advantage to gain a first career win over his compatriot, prevailing 2-6 6-3 6-3.

